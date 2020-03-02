Midlands Bureau

A TOTAL of 68 Basic Officers among them seven women, were commissioned at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru.

Addressing officers and delegates gathered for the graduation ceremony last Friday, the commander of Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Lieutenant General Edzai Chimonyo said there is a need for enrolment of more women in line with the National Gender Policy on gender equity.

Lt Gen Chimonyo applauded the presence of the women graduates on parade whom he said equally endured the physical and mental demands of the course for 25 weeks.

“The Basic Officer’s Course Number 4/29/19 started training on September 9, 2019, with an initial intake of 72 Basic Officers composed of 65 males and seven females. On this parade, I’m informed that 68 students have made it to this day while two students dropped from the course on medical grounds. One student was dropped from the course for unprofessional conduct while another decided to go absent without official leave,” he said.

“I’m however worried about the number of females among the graduates which is still on the lower side. I therefore strongly urge those responsible for recruitment to ensure that our recruitment ratios acknowledge women as equal members of our society in line with our National Gender Policy (2017), which calls for gender equity, justice, equality, integration, inclusiveness and shared responsibility for sustainable development in Zimbabwe.”

Gen Chimonyo said the training was meant to equip the students with sufficient theoretical and practical basic military skills and attributes that will enable them to function effectively and efficiently in technical and administrative posts.

“Accordingly, the course was divided into three distinct phases which focused on basic individual soldiering skills, conventional warfare and low intensity operations. The course syllabus covered among other subjects, foot and arms drill, skill at arms, field craft, map reading, first aid, military and general administration, command and control, leadership and military law,” he said.

Lt Gen Chimonyo said the different skills the graduates had been equipped with are needed locally, regionally and internationally.

The multi-faceted basic officers’ training programme, Gen Chimonyo said, was specially designed to bring out several outcomes.

“Top among the training priorities was the need to enable graduates to fully appreciate the roles of ZNA, AFZ and ZRP. Thorough knowledge of these security services remains critical since they play a complementary role in the defence and maintenance of peace, law and public order in our beloved country,” he said.

Lt Gen Chimonyo said training on disaster management remains critical in dealing with the threat of climate change that is affecting the country.

“Our country continues to experience devastating natural disasters, which are increasingly threatening human and national security. What quickly comes to mind is Cyclone Idai and the recent flooding disasters in Binga. Accordingly, training on disaster management remains critical in dealing with this real threat to national security which is attributed to climate change. To this end I direct the Academy to incorporate disaster management lessons to all the training courses,” he said.

The Basic Course was attended by specialist officers comprising of three Captains who are medical doctors, two Warrant Officers, 10 Colour Sergeants, 44 Sergeants and nine Private Soldiers from different specialised areas such as pharmacists, health officers, accountants, journalists among other specialties.