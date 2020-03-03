Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

Fifteen Zimbabwean models are expected to travel to Lusaka, Zambia early next month for the 2020 edition of the Miss Zambia-Zimbabwe modelling contest.

The pageant seeks, among other things, to bridge the gap between the two countries in light of the similar cultures they have.

This will be the fifth edition of the contest since it was launched in 2008. The last contest was in 2017 when a Zimbabwean beauty, Charity Chauruka was crowned. Wilbert ‘Coach Wil’ Rukato of Size Four Modelling Agency in Harare and Eneless Naomi Banda of Unathi Modelling Agency in Zambia are organising this year’s event.

Rukato said the local models drawn from Victoria Falls, Hwange, Gweru, Zvishavane, Masvingo, Mutare, Domboshava and Harare are expected to leave the country on April 1 for the contest on April 4.

Rukato said the selection of models is still ongoing.

“We’re targeting models who’re between the ages of 18-26 who have runway modelling qualities. We started with 75 models who we trimmed to 50. Now we’re on 25 and we still have to bring the number down to 15,” said Rukato.

The winner of the contest, Rukato said will walk away with a cash prize and hampers. She will also represent Southern Africa at an international pageant set for Kenya in June. – @ncubeleon