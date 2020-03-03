Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Three robbers allegedly robbed motorists of US$13 500, $30 000, cellphones and other valuables.

Angolan Embassy chief of protocol, Mr Miguel Pedro, lost US$10 000 to the robbers, who trailed him and broke into his vehicle near Munhumutapa Building in Harare.

Mr Pedro was on his way to meet Government officials.

He allegedly lost the money to Ranganai Nobert Ndingakanga (30), who was in the company of Edmore Takaendesa and an accomplice who was only identified as Danger.

The trio also allegedly robbed two other motorists.

Ndingakanga appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Richard Ramabowa on Saturday facing three counts of robbery and was remanded out of custody to March 17 on $500 bail.

It is alleged that Mr Pedro parked his car along Samora Machel Avenue near Munhumutapa Building, locked it and walked into the building.

Ndingakanga, Takaendesa and Danger allegedly forced open Mr Pedro’s car and stole the money from the glove compartment and a cellphone.

Mr Pedro is said to have identified Ndingakanga, who was driving the Honda Fit before they sped-off.

Ndingakanga and his gang allegedly used the same modus operandi on January 20 to rob Tersh Mahiya of US$3 500 as she was dropping off her child near Dominican Convent.

It is said that Danger snatched Mahiya’s handbag with the money, which was on the seat but she managed to spot him before he ran away and wrestled with him.

Danger overpowered her and escaped in their unregistered getaway Honda Fit.

On February 26, Ndingakanga and his accomplices also reportedly robbed Tafara Makani when he was parked at Letombo Supermarket in Msasa and went away with $30 000 and a laptop.