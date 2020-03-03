Prosper Ndlovu recently in Maun, Botswana

THERE is a need to continue fine-tuning the monetary policy following adoption of the Zimbabwean dollar while increasing dialogue between Government and the private sector towards stabilising the exchange rate, says Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza.

As the country focuses on increasing domestic production and driving exports in accordance with the long-term strategic goal of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle- income economy by 2030, currency stability is a key ingredient, she said.

While acknowledging the prevailing exchange rate distortions mainly fuelled by the speculative parallel market behaviour, the minister told delegates who attended the Business Forum on the sidelines of the 2nd Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission in the resort town of Maun, Botswana last Thursday that Government was fully seized with the currency reform agenda.

“Government is addressing the difficult but critical issue of currency reform. Continual fine- tuning of monetary policy, close engagement between government and major private sector