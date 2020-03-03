Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA man has been jailed for 36 months for robbing his lover’s grandparents aged 84 and 87 of R5 000 in the middle of the night.

Herbert Ncube (32) of Mlambapeli Village pleaded not guilty to robbery but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence against him by Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda.

Ncube lover Pacific Nyathi (28) was also charged but the State withdrew charges against her due to lack of evidence.

The magistrate jailed Ncube for three years 36 months but 10 months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Six months were further suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainants. He will serve an effective 20-month jail term.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said last month Ncube went to Mr Josiah Dube and Mrs Esther Dube at around 11PM and assaulted them before demanding cash.

”On 26 January at around 11PM Ncube went to the complainant’s homestead while they were asleep. He knocked on their bedroom door and spoke in a very low voice indicating that he was MaNcube who is their relative and also neighbor,” she said.

”Esther opened the door and Ncube entered. He struck Esther with a wooden chair on the head and went on to assault Josiah with a shovel and hacksaw on the head. Ncube further stabbed Josiah once on the back of the head with a kitchen knife and demanded cash.”

Miss Mutukwa said Mrs Dube then surrendered R5 000 and $66 to Ncube who then fled from the scene. She said the complainants informed their neighbours the following morning who tracked down Ncube and handed him over to the police.

Miss Mutukwa said upon being arrested Ncube implicated his girlfriend saying he had given the money to her. The complainants were referred to Manama Hospital for treatment.

In his defence Ncube denied stealing from the complainants. He said they had probably mistaken identities as he did not go anywhere near their house.

