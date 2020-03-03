Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

TWO men, who were part of a ten-member gang that robbed a Gokwe North gold mine in January, have each been slapped with five-year jail terms.

Tariro Marongwe (22) and Livingstone Gent (28) with their accomplices raided Mums Mine in Gokwe, getting away with US$1 500 worth of gold ore.

Gokwe Magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere found them guilty of armed robbery.

A year was suspended from each sentence leaving each of the duo with four years to serve.

Seven of their colleagues were found not guilty and acquitted while the tenth, only named as Ocean, is still on the run.

Ernest Makore, Columbus Makore, Wisdom Shonhiwa, Emmanuel Marongwe, Nation Majoni, Johanis Tenda and Fabion Mutindi were found not guilty and acquitted.

The gang made headlines after a 40-member machete-wielding gang pounced at a police station in an attempt to rescue them.

The 40 were arrested and are in custody awaiting sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Maxwell Tapfira told the court that, on January 6 this year, around 7pm, the accused persons drove to Mum’s Gold Mine in a black Toyota Wish.

Marongwe and Gent together with Ocean, picked 3 sacks which contained gold ore and attempted to walk away.

Mine supervisor Cain Mavhimira and security officer Christopher Masokwa spotted them and tried to stop the accused persons.

Gent produced a machete threatening to kill anyone who stood in their way.

Ocean and Marongwe proceeded to the car where they loaded their loot before the ten accused who were acting in common purpose drove off with the ore.

Mavhimira and Masokwa mobilised members of the mining community who made follow ups and apprehended Marongwe and Gent with the loot.

They were handed over to police leading to the arrest of the rest of the gang and recovery of the vehicle and a machete used in the robbery.