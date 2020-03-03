For the first time gospel singer Gloria Muliro has opened up on her thoughts about controversial musician Willy Paul whose rise to fame she is partially credited for.

Willy Paul became a household name about six years ago after the release of Sitolia, collabo he did with Gloria.

The hit was a big success and that’s how Willy Paul’s journey to stardom began.

The duo, who describe their relationship as that of a ‘son and mother’, would go on to work on several collabos, including Sijafika which also did well.

But Gloria now appears to have reservations about working with Willy Paul, who has over the years morphed into a secular musician.

Some of his recent hits have been widely criticized as downright raunchy.

Gloria says she is unsure if at the moment she would be comfortable working with Willy Paul.

“Kazi yangu ni kuela na kazi nyingine ya mlezi ni kutoa makosa na kurekebisha. Kwa hiyo tutajadiliana kidogo ama sana ndio kama wimbo ingine itafanyika, lazima tutakuwa na majadiliano,” Gloria said.

That notwithstanding, Gloria said she still adores and love Willy Paul as a son and will continue praying for him.