Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man allegedly stole property worth more than $140 000 from his father.

Perseverance Moyo (35) of Entumbane suburb allegedly stole from his father, Mr Juwa Moyo (73).

The property which included car tyres, a car radio and speakers, a microwave oven and blankets, was left under the custody of Mr Moyo by Perseverance’s elder brothers who are in the diaspora.

Perseverance yesterday appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove facing theft charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody today for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Steward Madzore said sometime between January last year and February 25 this year, Perseverance stole the property and sold it.

“The accused person stole various household property belonging to his elder brothers who are in South Africa.

“Mr Moyo noticed that some of the property was missing and confronted Perseverance,” he said.

Perseverance became violent and threatened to assault his father with a log.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Perseverance’s arrest.

The total value of the stolen property is $144 000 and nothing was [email protected]