Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND North districts today converge in Victoria Falls for the Naph and Nash inter-district track and field athletics competitions that kick-off at Mosi oa Tunya High School tomorrow.

Host school headmaster Roland Sibanda declared their readiness for the provincial schools’ event.

“The competition venue is sorted, with standard measurements on the track and field all done,” said Sibanda, who is also the national head in charge of athletics for Nash.

The meet will serve as a selection platform for athletes to represent the province in the national athletics finals set for Peterhouse College in Mashonaland East later this month.

This is the second year the competitions for primary and secondary schools are being held jointly to cut costs.

Athletes will compete in various track and field events over the next two days in what promises to be an eventful affair as the districts’ best athletes come head to head.