THE Midlands Province has been urged to prepare for the 2020 Dubai Expo, as Zimbabwe gears up for the international exhibition, which is set to run from October this year to April next year in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call to the Minister of State for Midlands Province, Larry Mavima in Gweru, the commissioner general for Expo Dubai 2020, Ambassador Mary Mubi, said the province should start exploring various products it has, which can be incorporated in the country`s exhibits.

“One of the missions that we are undertaking is to identify the products that will do well in that market.

“We will have two platforms where we will showcase Zimbabwean products,” she said.

“If you have products in the province that you think are world class, whether in the horticulture sector or in the retail store, we believe that we can go and show case those products and hopefully provide a market for the region.”

Amb Mubi said Zimbabwe’s pavilion at the exhibition would be divided into four sections based on culture and heritage, land and agriculture, human resource and the country`s vision.

She said the Midlands province should tap into its art and cultural artifacts, tourism sites and infrastructure.

Traditional foods and indigenous plants are also among the targeted unique selling points in terms of cosmetics and medicine. So, these are some of the products that we really want to take," said Amb Mubi.