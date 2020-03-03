Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Grain Millers’ Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) says it has received delivery of 10 000 tonnes of maize out of the 50 000 tonnes it is importing for subsidised roller meal.

This followed the Government’s lifting of a ban on private grain sales and the granting of the greenlight to individuals and corporates with free funds to import grain.

The move is meant to complement Treasury’s efforts to ensure adequate national grain reserves. GMAZ media and public relations manager Mr Garikai Chaunza said yesterday they were working closely with Government in improving food security.

“GMAZ is happy to announce that we have so far managed to import 10 000 tonnes of maize from South Africa. We are, however, waiting for a review of the price of subsidised roller meal before we start delivering the mealie-meal to retailers,” he said.

Government is set to increase the price of subsidised roller meal after the maize producer price was last week reviewed from $4 000 to $6 958 per tonne.

The impending increase in the price of mealie-meal comes at a time when there is a serious shortage of the product.

“Our national chairman, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara is on a regional and international crusade where he is engaging with grain producers and suppliers as we intensify grain procurement with the aim of complementing Government efforts to ensure food security,” said Mr Chaunza.

Last month, Government increased the price of the subsidised mealie-meal from $50 a 10kg bag to $70. Mr Chaunza said millers were presently owed an excess of ZWL$120 million by the Government in roller meal subsidy refunds dating back to December last year and this is affecting the constant supply of roller meal. He said under normal circumstances, the subsidy payments should come within seven days.

“The Coronavirus epidemic has also affected our trips to Asia and related destinations where we intend to buy rice, maize and wheat,” said Mr Chaunza.

Following the subsidised roller meal shortages, unscrupulous individuals have resorted to selling it on the black market at inflated prices.

The black market traders, who are selling a 10kg bag for up to $100, are demanding cash.

Zimbabwe, whose national grain requirement stands at 1,8 million tonnes a year, needs to import 800 000 tonnes of maize to cover the deficit following reduced harvest last cropping season due to drought. — @okazunga