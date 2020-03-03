Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Marvelous Nakamba has applied for land from the Bulawayo City Council to build a facility that will develop young talent and share life skills with youths.

Nakamba, who plays for Aston Villa in the English Premiership, has registered a trust that will manage the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) as part of the midfielder’s way of giving back to the local community by creating a platform for youth development and life skills capacitation.

The foundation wants youngsters to follow in the footseps of Nakamba, who at the age of 15 landed his first professional football contract with Bantu Rovers FC.

Driven by the desire to leave a positive influence on youths, the foundation seeks to benefit young footballers in Bulawayo, irrespective of club affiliation.

The foundation desires to hold periodic localised, regional and international sports training camps.

“It is my belief that with the partnerships enjoyed by the foundation, this could inject corporate investment in Bulawayo. The foundation aims to create an enabling environment for youths and to be a springboard to tackle social challenges like substance abuse, idleness and gangsterism, among others. It also helps to provide a launchpad for future sports stars,” said Nakamba.

Should the application be successful, the land will be used to provide football training facilities, competition venue for the academy, centre library, five a-side football facility, host youth tournaments and festivals as well as a learning centre for life skills.

The Villa star, whose stock continues to rise with each outing, pledged to use his personal investments to fund the foundation, while working towards establishing corporate partnerships to drive the project.

Speaking after his company Didirika Operators donated a football kit, tracksuits and match balls to PSL side Bulawayo City FC, the footie’s father Anthony Nakamba said his son wants to help upcoming footballers through his foundation.

“Marvelous grew up in Bulawayo and understands the challenges junior footballers face and that is why he wants to help juniors and the underprivileged through the academy. Today my company Didirika Operators donated a playing kit for 35 players, 35 tracksuits and 20 match balls. I did this without the involvement of Marvelous just to support the local team,” said the elder Nakamba. – @ZililoR