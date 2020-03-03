Cape Town — The popular South African rapper Jabulani Hadebe also known as Sjava is under fire amid allegations of rape claims by his former girlfriend.

Before the rape, Lady Zamar had exposed that Sjava is a control freak and was abusive in their two-year relationship which the rest of the world found out after their breakup.

And now, Sjava has been pulled from the Cape Town International Jazz Festival lineup after Lady Zamar filed a case against her former boyfriend, alleging rape and abuse last year.

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival organisers have announced that “due to the seriousness of the allegations leveled against Sjava they have decided to pull his performance from the lineup”.

@CTJazzFest – PLEASE NOTE: Due to the seriousness of the allegations levelled against Sjava, the Management of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival has withdrawn Sjava’s performance from the CTIJF 2020 line up. #CTIJF2020

The festival is set to take place on 27 and 28 March 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

More details later