Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

A BULAWAYO company, Tierra Chemicals, has bought liquid soap making equipment worth US$20 000 from China as it seeks to scale-up production and improve its local market share.

The company operates from Belmont and has in recent years been exploring strategies to consolidate business in the highly competitive sector. Tierra Chemicals chief executive officer, Mr

Edward Muchengeti, said the new machinery was expected in Bulawayo by the end of this week.

“We have procured a liquid soap making machine from China worth about US$20 000. The liquid detergent soap making machine does water treatment first of all for the water to be suitable in the production of detergents.

“It also does the mixing of chemicals, packing and labelling of the containers,” he said.

Mr Muchengeti said the machinery would be installed at their factory in Belmont as soon as it arrives. At the moment, he said his organisation was not operating at full capacity because of a number of challenges including intermittent power supplies, shortage of foreign currency to import critical raw materials as well as depressed aggregate demand in the market, which is caused by inflationary pressures that have eroded consumer incomes.

“Our intention is to bring in production at lower costs so that we enjoy economies of scale as well as increasing our customer base,” he said.

Among other products, the company produces chloride, which is used to treat water and acts as a disinfectant. The company supplies its products mainly to the domestic market.

By venturing into detergents production, Tierra Chemicals caters for household and industrial needs across the country supplying dish washing liquid, floor cleaner, floor polish, pine gel, toilet cleaner as well as shower gel. — @okazunga