Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Mandla, a Bulawayo series that was inspired by drug lords, stole the show at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) last weekend as the production scooped three awards.

The series whose first season premiered on ZBCtv early last year and ended in December was adjudged the Outstanding Screen Production (TV). To show how exceptional the production was, its actors, Percy Soko and Antoinette Sango were named Outstanding Actor (Film and TV) and Outstanding Actress respectively.

Solomon Mandaza who was honoured for directing the series that was shot in Bulawayo, said he was elated as this was his first award in his career which spans over 10 years.

“It’s such a big achievement for me to win such an award as it shows we’re on the right path as people actually love the show. It’s good to be rewarded as we’ve worked for a long time,” said Mandaza.

Soko who plays the lead role of Mandla said he had no regrets quitting his job in 2007 to solely focus on acting as it was now paying off. Last year, he won a Bulawayo Arts Award.

“I’m excited to have won this award as this was my first Nama. It was also my first time to be nominated for these prestigious awards and this says a lot about my career,” said Soko.

The outstanding actress, Sango, who before her role as a husband snatcher on Mandla and had never acted before, said the nomination and ultimate win came as a huge shock.

“My friend Percy invited me to attend the Mandla casting auditions and I decided to give it a try although I didn’t think I’d make it. I surprisingly got the role and Percy and Solomon taught me more about acting when we were off set.

“So when I got nominated for the first time, I was pleasantly surprised. Scooping the award was a huge achievement for me and I’m confident it’ll open other doors,” said Sango.

Having managed to beat the likes of veteran actress Sarah Mpofu and Charmaine Mudau, Sango said she has since ventured into acting full time after realising her talent.

Soko who assists with the directing of the series said Mandla is meant to represent Bulawayo and preserve the Ndebele language and culture.

“The show is in IsiNdebele and has no slang as we want to showcase the Ndebele language. Some people nowadays don’t know IsiNdebele as they mix it with slang so our show is meant to teach them the proper language,” said Soko.

He said the crew is now working on the series’ second season which is expected to start airing on ZBCtv by the end of the month. – @waynecas