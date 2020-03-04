Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

UNITED Kingdom-based pop star Donel Mangena who wowed many with his performance on the Voice UK in 2018, has been signed by Nigeria’s Mr Eazi through his emPawa Africa talent initiative.

The youngster is the only Zimbabwean who has been selected for the second edition of the Nigerian’s talent incubator programme with 29 others drawn from Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Cameroon and Liberia.

Following the success of the first edition two years ago when 10 Zimbabweans, among them Bulawayo’s Mimie Tarukwana and Cape Town-based Hillzy benefited, the initiative is back and may just be what Donel needs to launch his music career in Africa.

Through the initiative, Donel who has not been that visible on the music scene after his stint on The Voice UK, is set to receive a US$10 000 grant which will go towards the production of a music video along with mentorship from professional singers, producers and video directors. Mentors will include Diplo, DJ Maphorisa, Jae5, Fred Gibson, Shekhinah and Harmonize; Afrobeats producers E Kelly, Guiltybeatz, Killertunes; DJ Neptune; executives from across the African music industry as well as Mr Eazi himself.

Speaking from his UK base, 18-year-old Donel said he was excited to be part of this initiative which seeks to empower the next generation of African artistes.

“The biggest thing I want to achieve through emPawa Africa is for my music to touch positively upon Africa and the rest of the world. I also want to inspire young people across the world who want to write and get into music and show them that they can make it,” said Donel.

In a statement, Mr Eazi said 10 artistes from the 30 will be shortlisted to attend a masterclass in Ghana in June.

“The 10 artistes who display the most promise will be flown to a three-week masterclass in Ghana this June where they will receive business, song writing, marketing and production training while working in a state-of-the-art recording studio.

“Of these, two artists will receive additional funding to cover management, marketing and legal fees throughout 2020 as well as to create additional music and videos,” said Mr Eazi.