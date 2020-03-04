Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Online Reporter

A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy was crushed to death while his father sustained injuries after they were hit by a haulage truck towing a trailer while cycling along Woodville Road in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

The juvenile died after a front trailer wheel crushed his head.

His body was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post mortem.

The deceased’s father, Mr Headman Chirwa (48) of Woodville Park suburb was ferried to UBH at the causality ward for treatment after he sustained a laceration on his small and ring fingers.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident which occurred along Woodville Road, near Railway crossing at around 6.05PM.

He said Chatiora Williams (34), a worker at Wanjiale Logistics in Harare was driving a Howo truck which was towing a trailer along Woodville Road when he hit the motorist and his son.

“We are investigating a case of culpable homicide where a Williams knocked down a cyclist who was with his son. Circumstances are that he along Woodville Road due north. Mr Chirwa was cycling a Blue Mountain Bike due north carrying his son on the carrier. When they were about to approach a railway crossing, the motorist hit Mr Chirwa’s bicycle resulting in him and his son falling on the road,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the front wheel of the trailer ran over and crushed the juvenile’s head resulting in his death.

He said after the incident Williams tried to run away from the scene but another motorist who was following behind caught him along 5th Avenue about 5Kilometres from the scene.

“Sergeant Mugwagwa who attended the scene proceeded to where William’s vehicle was parked. He inspected it and discovered that the front left side trailer wheel rim had some blood stains and pasted brains suspected to be that of the juvenile,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the brains were preserved as an exhibit.

The motor vehicle was taken to the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID).

Insp Ncube said the accident was primarily as a result of speeding and failure to pay attention on the road.

@michellzvanyanyan2