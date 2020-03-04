Oliver Kazunga, Chronicle Online Reporter

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has set aside US$120 million towards importation of fuel this month.

For purposes of transparency and accountability, the apex bank said in a statement on Wednesday that it will be publishing on weekly basis, the status of fuel finance facilities available to the oil marketing companies for the procurement of fuel for sale to the public in local currency.

The move comes on the back of widespread concerns over hoarding of fuel by unscrupulous dealers who reportedly channel the commodity to the parallel market.

“For the month of March 2020, the fuel finance facilities being administered by local banks with support of the bank amount to US$120.

“Of this amount, US$18, 47 million worth of Letters of Credit have been confirmed for immediate drawing of fuel by OMCs from NOIC depot in Msasa, Harare as follows,” said RBZ.