Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDER’s Under-16 and 18 coach Sizabantu Khoza has parted ways with the Bulawayo giants to join ambitious Zifa Bulawayo province Division Two side Nabals as its technical manager.

His departure comes a few days after the junior coaches staged an industrial action over unpaid salaries for the past two months and the club’s failure to renew the coaches’ contracts that expired at the end of December 2019.

Khoza, a lively winger during his heydays at Highlanders, says while the club’s failure to engage them in contract renewals had a bearing on his eventual departure, it was also the zeal to grow as a coach that made him leave.

“I hold no hard feelings as one day I might return and I hope they (Highlanders management) are not cross with this decision.”