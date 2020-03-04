Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THE Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has urged Government to set aside one percent of the national annual budget towards disaster risk management (DRM) under the proposed Disaster Risk Management Bill to help in the country’s disaster preparedness.

Speaking during a Matabeleland South provincial consultation meeting on the Risk Management Bill in Gwanda on Tuesday, CPU deputy director, Ms Sibusisiwe Ndlovu said the proposed legislation addresses gaps in the current Civil Protection Act.

She said the current legislation was more oriented towards preparedness for response than reduction of risk to disaster. Ms Ndlovu said the CPU was conducting nationwide consultations on the Bill.

“The process of coming up with this bill has rather taken long as it started in 2005 after the realisation that the country was lagging behind in terms of disaster risk management following Cyclone Eline in 2002. It was discovered that the policies and legislation we have in place are not up to standard,” she said.

“We are therefore taking up where we left in 2011 in trying to come up with a Disaster Risk Management Bill. This bill will address issues of funding as we are proposing that Government allocates one percent of the national budget towards disaster risk management.”

Ms Sibusisiwe Ndlovu said funding will come through levies from potential hazard areas such as roads- that is toll fees, insurances among others.

Unpacking the contents of the Bill, Ms Ndlovu said it seeks to ensure coordination of risk management and enhance emergency fire or rescue services.

She said a disaster risk management organisation encompassing all local levels will be established.

Speaking during the meeting Plumtree Town Council Secretary, Mr Davis Luthe said Government had to allocate five percent of the national budget towards disaster risk management as one percent would not make a big difference given the number of disasters recorded in the country and their gravity.

Matabeleland South Provincial Administrator, Ms Sithandiwe Ncube said the disaster risk management fund had to be decentralised in line with the devolution agenda.

“When the fund is availed, we hope it will be allocated to each province according to the kind of disasters they record and how often they are recorded. In Matabeleland South we have a recurring disaster of drought. Can the funds be decentralised to provinces,” she said.

