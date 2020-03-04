Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Victoria Falls

Drizzling showers that started last night and continued today have delayed the start of the Naph and Nash athletics competitions at Mosi oa Tunya High School in Victoria Falls.

The first event, the semifinals of the Zero Supplies kitted Under-12 girls was set to kick off at 8am but by the time the official march from hosting school to the long distance bus terminus at Chinotimba got underway, a total of 14 events had been affected by the delays.

The march to the bus terminus, meant to drum up support for the event, finally got underway at 930am,at the time that the 14th event, the final of the boys 21 and under 10 000m and 20 and under girls shot putt ought to have been starting.