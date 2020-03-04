The Chronicle
BARBOURFIELDS Stadium is about to get a facelift thanks to the Confederation of African Football which banned the use of the Bulawayo ceremonial home of football from hosting international matches.
The ban has forced the government and the Bulawayo City Council to undertake an upgrade exercise. After the renovations are done, Barbourfields Stadium will never be the same.
CLICK TO VIEW IMAGES
The seats for spectators will be individual, fixed to the floor, separated from one another, shaped, numbered, made of an unbreakable and non-flammable material, and have a backrest of a minimum height of thirty (30) cm when measured from the seat.
The teams dressing rooms will be of high-quality standard, with appropriate seats and lockers.
Sanitary facilities will be clean, hygienic and for both sexes.
There will be proper signage at entrance for players, officials, fans and for VVIP area.
The floodlights will be of LUX capacity and meet Caf CL match requirements.
The doping control room will meet international standards
THE pitch condition will be improved, and the surface will be green and marked clearly in white.
Team benches area will be renovated and painted
A groundsman works on the training pitch outside the main ground
By the the time the renovations are done, Barbourfields Stadium will be unrecognisable
Leave a Reply