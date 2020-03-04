Sports Reporter

FOUR primary schools and two developmental sides will take part in a T10 Big Bash Cricket Tournament at the Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy on Saturday.

The tournament is an Under-13 event organised by Carmel Junior School and sponsored by Wholesale Beef and The Smokehouse. It will also feature REPS, Masiyephambili, St Thomas Aquinas, Tuskers Academy and Heath Streak Academy.

They will be divided into two groups and the top teams in each group will clash in the final.

Tuskers beat Carmel School to win the inaugural T10 Big Bash tourney.