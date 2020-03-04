Norman Mapeza has quit Chippa United just days after steering the side to a vital win over AmaZulu in the Absa Premiership.

The club have yet to make a formal announcement, but Mapeza’s exit has been confirmed with Mbuyiselo Sambu to take temporary charge of the side, including Saturday’s crunch clash away at BidVest Wits, their fourth coach of the season.

Zimbabwean Mapeza arrived at Chippa at the end of September, replacing Duran Francis, who had briefly been placed in charge after the departure of Clinton Larsen.

Mapeza’s 20 games in charge yielded eight wins, four draws and eight defeats.

His exit comes at a crucial stage of the season with the club just five points above the relegation zone and facing a difficult run-in to the end of the campaign. – © Mzansi Football