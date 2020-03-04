Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

The only remaining Zimbabwean group at the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition, Family Voices, survived the chop this past Sunday with Ghana’s Note 6 being eliminated.

The six-member gospel group from Bulawayo performed Celebration Choir’s Tambira Jehovah hit as each group was required to perform a song under the theme “Remembering Home”.

The group delivered a flawless act which was unique as they included Alick Macheso’s sungura dance and hip hop dances. This wowed judges who clearly enjoyed their performance.

Ammara Brown who is one of the judges was astounded. She was captured fanning herself after the performance showing how heated the group’s performance was.

“I’m fanning myself tonight for the right reasons. You guys set the stage on fire. Moto, you guys lit it up tonight,” Ammara said.

Tammara Dey, another judge from South Africa concurred with Ammara. “Guys, I loved it. Your vocals were great and I loved the performance.”

However, Family Voices who watched two of their countrymen, Rhema and Focus Accapella being the first groups to be eliminated from the show two weeks in a row, said despite this great performance, they know they still need to work hard.

South Africa’s gospel group, Simply Six won the golden voice through their performance of Lube Sekgobela’s Uzube Nami. Ghana had a tough day as they found themselves in the bottom two with Soul Street and Note 6.

Speaking at the end of the show, Note 6 said they were grateful for the experience adding that they will work on their weaknesses as this is not the end of their music journey. – @waynecas