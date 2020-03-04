Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) has named the women’s beach volleyball team for the CAVB Beach Volleyball Continental Cup second phase from March 9-14 at Lido Beach in Uganda.

Progress Gasa, Nyengeterai Guyo, Media Mafuta and Viola Muchaona will represent the country at the continental beach volleyball showpiece.

ZVA’s Ringisai Mapondera said this is the second round of the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers after clinching silver in the first qualifying event in Mozambique.

“Beach volleyball is going to be one of our thrusts even in the midst of the economic challenges we are facing. Beach volleyball teams are easier to fund, as it is cheaper sending just four players,” said Mapondera.

Zimbabwe have been drawn in Group D with Egypt, Guinea, Mozambique and Uganda.

Teams have been placed in four pools of five where the top two teams from each pool will advance to the finals in June where African representatives for the Olympics will be determined.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe girls’ and boys’ Under-19 beach volleyball teams have qualified for the Continental Cup in May.

The girls’ team will play in Mozambique, while the boys’ team will travel to Tunisia.