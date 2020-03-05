Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN striker Mkhokheli Dube is among eight players that signed new contracts with Highlanders ahead of the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season set to kick-off later this month.

Dube, who turns 37 in June, former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mitchell Katsvairo (30), goalkeeper Chris Mverechena (24), from Caps United, Aces Youth Academy product Collin Mujuru (21) from Harare City and Humphrey Ncube (27) from Bulawayo City, signed deals with the club on Tuesday.

Although Highlanders declined to comment, club sources told Chronicle Sport that the five trialists had tied their 2020 season to Bosso.

Former Young Warriors’ attacker Bukhosi Sibanda also reportedly put pen to paper, renewing his stay at Highlanders following the expiry of his contract last year.

Defender Cardwell Gavaza and forward Muziwakhe Dhlamini, products of Highlanders’ development side Bosso 90, complete the least of players that agreed deals.

“I’m not privy to contractual details, but eight players; the five that were on trials, Sibanda and two guys from Bosso 90 also signed. We might be done with our additions unless if an exceptionally good player images,” said the source.

An excited Dube, who scored the solitary goal in Highlanders’ 1-0 friendly match win over Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday, announced his return to Bosso on Facebook after penning the deal on Tuesday.

“2020 back home where it all started @highlandersfc. Thankful for the opportunity,” wrote Dube on his Facebook timeline.

Bosso had been on a rebuilding exercise for the past two seasons and earmarked this year to challenge for the league title.

The “pressure” to land the Premiership title, which they last won in 2006, is mounting on them and signing some experienced players is aimed at reducing pressure on the majority young players.

During off-season, Highlanders lost midfielder Denzel Khumalo to FC Platinum and right-back McClive Phiri to South African Premiership club Bidvest Wits as free agents. – @ZililoR