Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Local feature film, Gold Diggers which seeks to portray women in a positive light through its storyline, is set to premiere on Zambezi Magic, (DStv channel 162) on International Women’s Day this Sunday at 6pm.

The much anticipated film that was shot in Bulawayo features the city’s prominent actors Arthur C Evans, Calvin Madula, Chelsea Chasi the daughter of Minister of Energy and Power Development Fortune Chasi, Nyarie Nyika and Mathias Salamo.

The film’s director, Blessings Ndhlovu said they were glad that their film had been accepted regionally.

“Gold Diggers is a story that was long overdue. Instead of having men project their ideas of who women are or the possible motives behind their behaviour and some of the decisions they make, women are given a platform to voice out on this film.

“The women’s everyday hustles, handling of business and relationships are well captured,” Ndhlovu said.

He said it was easy working with the actresses as they were hardworking.

“These women were amazing and I’m sure even the viewers will witness this through their roles which are sweet, submissive, evil, conniving and mean. They played all these roles well.”

On his view on the film, Ndhlovu said it was a critical production as it really gave an insight on the challenges women face.

“Gold Diggers is important because it speaks to how women are generally treated on their way to the top. It captures how there will always be someone waiting on the side-lines to discourage and tear them down. “There will be naysayers planting seeds of doubt at every turn of their journey and the sad part is that those doing this are usually the people who are closest to them as they won’t be wanting them to succeed,” he said.

The film which was shot in Nketa 7, Bradfield and the CBD will also be screened at Esigodini Social Club in Nketa 7 on Sunday. This, Ndhlovu said, was being done to fulfill their production company — Pot Africa’s corporate social responsibility. — @mthabisi_mthire