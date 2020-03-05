Business Reporter

ECOBANK Zimbabwe has responded to the ongoing efforts to curb and control the transmission of Coronavirus by donating US$30 000 to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The donation will go towards procurement of rapid testing kits that will be deployed at all ports of entry including airports and border posts to strengthen efforts to break the chain of transmission of the virus. The pandemic broke out in China recently and has spread to other parts of the world.

In a statement yesterday, Ecobank said the testing kits will support current efforts by authorities to identify and screen possible cases for management at major ports of entry by increasing speed of tests and treatments.

Managing director, Mr Moses Kurenjekwa, said: “As a bank with a global footprint and local presence, we are alive to the potential business and human threat posed by this virus globally and we are taking these steps at a local level as a show of our commitment to this country”.

He added: “It is our hope that we can come together as a nation and deal collectively with this serious threat to social and economic progress.”

Ecobank is the local subsidiary of the 33-country pan-African banking group, Ecobank International Incorporated.

According to the World Health Organisation, outside China over 4 000 cases have since been reported in various countries with Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Netherlands and Nigeria reporting their first cases on Tuesday.