One of Ghana’s foremost and impeccable songwriters, Emmanuel Pappoe Thompson, will be celebrated tomorrow at the Accra Arts Centre as part of activities lined up for the commemoration of Ghana’s Independence anniversary.

Christened the 34th Pappoe Thompson Choral Music Festival, the occasion will be used to bring to the fore some of his musical works including the lyrics of Ghana’s national anthem.

On the night of the celebration, his works will be performed by 10 selected choirs to entertain patrons and lovers of choral music.

Among the singing groups are Fire Vibrators from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA) choir, Treasury Staff choir from the Controller and Accountant General Department, Unity Ensemble, Finance choir from the Ministry of Finance, the Freeman Memorial Methodist choir, NADMO choir and the Bank of Ghana Choir.

Organised by the Arts Centre in conjunction with the Pappoe Thompson family, the event, the 34th edition, also seeks to promote indigenous arts of the Greater Accra Region while promoting the works of the late songwriter who doubled as a composer and educationist.

Head Artiste and Programmes at the Art Center, Mr Joseph George Lamptey, told the Times yesterday that the late Pappoe Thompson was a great composer and would be appropriate to celebrate him especially at a time a period has been set aside to celebrate the nation’s heritage.

“The late Pappoe Thompson had very great works to his credit including the lyrics of the national anthem though the music was composed by Dr Philip Gbeho,” he stated.

“As an educationist and composer, he paid his due to Ghana our motherland. He attended the first three editions before his demise about 30 years ago but we have sustained the event in order to keep the arts and culture sector of our economy alive.”

According to Lamptey, Ghana is blessed with a lot of such talented writers but very little is done to identify these talents because with the lack of funding for their works, it appears the sector has no future; it is seen as an abandoned sector.