An update rolling out since yesterday now means every single WhatsApp user – yes even you without WhatsApp beta- can now activate dark mode if you update to the latest version of WhatsApp.
Activating dark mode is extremely simple and just a few steps:
- Open WhatsApp
- Press the 3-dot menu option in the top right of your display
- Go to Settings > Chats
- Select theme
- Change from Light to Dark
