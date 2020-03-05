Natasha Adam, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has again extended the nurse e-recruitment deadline, this time to March 13 for the May 2020 intake due to technical difficulties.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) said in a statement said they have extended the national e-recruitment of registered general nurse training from the initial February 13 to March 13 because of system glitches.

“MoHCC would like to inform the public that the closing date for e-nursing May 2020 intake has been extended to 13 March 2020. The system had some technical faults during the initial period when the advert was open,” it read.

MoHCC stated that the extension was aimed at making up for the time lost because of difficulties experienced in accessing the platform.

The Ministry also said that the extension will cater for those that have been experiencing erratic internet connections due to power cuts.

MoHCC extended their previous nursing recruitment citing the same technical difficulties adding and their payment portal being down.

The Ministry apologised for the inconvenience caused and urged applicants to register on the website in order to begin their applications and to not forget the ID numbers that they used to register as well as their passwords.

[email protected]