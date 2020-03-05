Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Victoria Falls

THE Matabeleland North primary and Secondary schools inter district athletics competitions at Mosi oa Tunya High School have temporarily been halted to allow scheming of the track by Victoria Falls engineers following two days of showers.

Scheming, using a grader, is moving of the muddy top soil so that the track can be usable by athletes.

The first day of the competitions was better in term of rains with athletes able to compete despite drizzling showers which nevertheless delayed the start of the event by close to three hours.

By end of day yesterday, host district Hwange were leading the Nash medals table with 12 gold, five silver and seven bronze, followed by Lupane who had 10 gold, three silver and five bronze medals while Umguza had nine gold, eight silver and six bronze medals to sit on third position.

Occupying last position was Tsholotsho who had a single gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

Shamiso Sibanda from Nkayi district won the first gold medal of the meet in the girls’ Under 16 high jump event with a jump of 1,47metres, the same as second placed Langelihle Mpofu who had to settle for silver due to the number of attempts.

In the girls Under-21long jump, Catherine Zondo of Bubi district took gold with a jump of 4,49m,followed by Melody Nkomo of Umguza who leaped 4,03m while Lupane’s Primrose Ncube took bronze with jump of 3,98m.

In the same age group for boys in shot put, Hwange’s Irvine Dzingai came first with a throw of 10.98m and was followed by Unathi Chauke of Umguza who had a throw of 10.68m while Rodmano Muleya took bronze for his 10.06m throw.

The first track medal race was the boys’ 21 years and under 10000m race that ended with only two athletes crossing the line after five of the seven found the going tough at the standard cinder track and pulled out. That left Umguza’s Mmeli Mrulukana battling it out woth Cilongezyo Mukombwe of Binga for well over nine laps. Mrulukana pipped Mukombwe by a second, to take gold in 35 minutes, 44 seconds. For their endurance, the duo were presented with US$10 each by an excited spectactor Khumbulani Tshambo.

Bubi’s James Phiri took gold in the boys’ Under 18 javelin event for his 42.60m throw and was followed by Ethern Chuma of Binga district who threw 39.90m, relegating Pele Munsaka of Lupane whose 29.96m throw saw him take home a bronze medal.

For the Naph athletes, Theophirous Dube of Umguza district was the toss of the boys’ Under-12 shot put event with a 6.76m throw, followed by Washington Phiri of Hwange who threw 6.29m. There was no bronze medalist, the same as in the girls’ high jump event that had Yolanda Ndlovu of Lupane taking gold after her 1.27m jump. Taking silver with a 1.25m jump was Vanessa Moyo of Hwange district.

For the track events, Nkazimulo Ndlovu of Umguza district took gold in the Under-12 boys’ 400m race in a time of 1minute, 12.03 seconds, followed by Calicious Moyo of Tsholotsho who crossed the finishing line in 1 minute, 12.75 seconds with Bubi’s Lusaba Shawn taking bronze in 1 minute 13.91 seconds.

Girlie Munenge of Binga emerged gold medalist in the girls’ Under-12 400m race in a time of 1 minute 16.41seconds, relegating Siphiwe Majoni of Hwange to a silver medalist after she finished in 1 minute 17.90 seconds.

Taking bronze in a time of 1minute 20.09 seconds was Bubi’s Sandisiwe Mthunzi.

The athletics meet, which continues today was graced by the Sports and Recreation Commission board member Gail van Jaarsveldt, the Commission’s Matabeleland North coordinator Newman Masuku as well as school heads from the province.