ZIMBABWE’s second largest mobile network operator, NetOne, has donated a consignment of goodies worth thousands of dollars to flood victims in Binga district.

The State-owned firm responded to the plight of Binga villagers who were affected by recent floods in Nsungwale area under Chief Sinakoma.

A total of 181 homes were affected by floods of which 37 were completely destroyed, leaving affected families homeless.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, NetOne donated 150 blankets, 2 000 exercise books and 300 packets of sanitary wear to the tune of $110 000 to the victims who are currently living in tents. The donation was made through the district Civil Protection Unit in Binga.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, NetOne head public relations, Dr Eldrette Shereni, said her company was touched by the plight of affected families. She said NetOne has aligned its operations with global sustainable development goals (SDGs) hence its “OneCare” programme, which deals with disaster relief. Dr Shereni said natural disasters have become rampant due to climate change and that her company feels obliged to contribute to transforming lives and developing communities by assisting the needy in times of disasters.

The organisations is working with other stakeholders to put in place natural resource management strategies to ensure natural disasters are averted. Binga district administrator, Mr Farai Marinyame, expressed gratitude to NetOne and said the assistance would go a long way in alleviating the plight of affected communities.

She urged other businesses to also join hands and assist as there are still pressing needs at the temporary shelters that have been set up by the Government.