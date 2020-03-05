Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

CASSAVA Fintech International’s Sasai has introduced over 50 African languages and close to 80 languages across the globe, which has so far been downloaded in 178 countries.

Sasai, an all-in-one mobile app from Cassava Fintech International (CFI), was launched in Zimbabwe last year in August and has pay, chat and explore features. The app’s language feature called “SasaiTranslate, includes Ndebele and Shona among dozens of other languages, and was announced at a press conference in Bulawayo today.