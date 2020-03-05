Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

MOTORISTS in Gwanda are struggling to access fuel which is in short supply and some are forced to buy it from the black market using foreign currency.

The Chronicle conducted a survey in the mining town on Thursday and all four fuel stations in the town were closed as they did not have fuel.

A motorist, Mr Leonard Sibanda said the supply of fuel in the town had become so unreliable that the situation needed immediate attention.

“The fuel situation in this town is so bad that it’s either there is no fuel at all in all service stations or there will be only one service station with fuel and there will be long queues. I have opted to buy fuel from the black market which is going for R110 for 5 litres as the situation is unpleasant. This situation has to be addressed as soon as possible,” he said.

Another motorist, Ms Faith Shumba said when fuel was there it was difficult to buy it as most service stations were demanding cash.

@DubeMatutu