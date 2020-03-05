Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Eighteen-year-old South African Amapiano DJ and producer, Vigro Deep (real name Kamogelo Phetla) who is behind the hits Locked Tune and Ngeke will be descending on Zimbabwe next month for two shows in Bulawayo and Harare.

The Harare show will be held on April 9 at The Wood with the Bulawayo show set to take place a day after at BAC Leisure.

Event organiser, Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events, said the Bulawayo leg that will also serve as a birthday celebration of SA-based promoter, DJ Dynamite, will be an Amapiano party.

“We’re organising this show on behalf of DJ Dynamite who invited Vigro Deep to party with him here. The guys from Harare said they also want in on the show so we decided that the party takes place there a day before,” said Mdlongwa.

Of late, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has been at loggerheads with nightspots in the city who they said are violating the law due to the high levels of noise among other issues.

As a way to try prevent a potential conflict with the local authority, Mdlongwa said Vigro Deep’s Bulawayo show will have limited entry.

“We’re looking to restrict the number of people who’ll enter the venue so this means that there’s a certain amount of tickets that’ll be sold and numbers that we’ll let into the club. Once we reach our limit, we won’t be taking anymore,” said Mdlongwa.

He said they wanted to avoid what happened during the Amapiano gig that featured Kabza DeSmall and DJ Maphorisa in January when they ended up being in trouble with the BCC after residents in the surrounding areas complained about the noise levels.

“The challenge with this forthcoming event is that the agreement we have with the neighbours and city council doesn’t allow us to stage the event outside the club as this will raise the noise levels. As such, we want to avoid clashing with the two parties hence our decision to stage the show indoors,” said Mdlongwa.

Multi-talented Vigro Deep who is among the producers of the Amapiano house music sub-genre has been making waves in the South African music industry for some time now. The young talent who learnt music production in 2017 became very popular the following year.