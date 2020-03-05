By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Outspoken Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala (MDC) has slammed Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa for wanting government to seize 11 out of 12 farms which are in the hands of the late former President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace.

Mliswa and Sikhala exchanged words in parliament on Wednesday after Sikhala interjected in defence of former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s multiple farms.

Mliswa questioned the leader of the house, minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on why government was not taking 11 out of 12 farms which were in the hands of Grace Mugabe.

Sikhala told the house not to “torment and harass” the wife of the late former President.

“Leave Grace Mugabe alone. Leave the wife of the former President alone. Mugabe died and why do you want to torment his wife? I do not want to see anyone harassing or abusing a widow,” said the MDC deputy national chair.

However, Mliswa shot back and accused Sikhala of being a “sell-out.”

“You were given money as MDC party by Grace Mugabe. Sikhala sold-out but MDC party gave him a vice-chairperson position. We will say it as it is,” Mliswa said.

Mliswa was referring to claims the MDC received funding from late President Mugabe and some politicians from Zanu PF’s G40 faction during its 2018 election campaign.

MDC, a target of Mugabe’s brutal rule since formation, has been seen as softening its stance towards the late ruler.

Mugabe, since his ouster as state leader in a shock November 2017 military coup, showed his affection for MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and he claimed he was going to cast his vote in favour of the opposition leader during the 2018 presidential election.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is said to be planning to take away some of the key properties that Mugabe family had managed to accumulate for themselves over the decades.

The farms include Manzou Farm, Smithfield, Arnold and Foyle Estate in prime Mashonaland Central province. Nehanda Radio