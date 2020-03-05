Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO is set to have a second medical school after the Midlands State University (MSU) applied for land to set up its Faculty of Medicine in the city.

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) approved the establishment of the MSU’s Faculty of Medicine in 2016 that started with 12 students offering a five-year undergraduate Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) under the aegis of the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Medical School.

MSU became the third university in the country after the University of Zimbabwe and National University of Science and Technology (Nust) to get approval to train medical students.

Nust’s medical school is housed at Mpilo Central Hospital and it has 10 service departments that include surgery and anaesthetic; anatomy and physiology; pharmacology and biochemistry; paediatrics and child health; nursing and midwifery sciences.

The UZ’s medical school offers degree programmes in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing science, medical laboratory sciences, rehabilitation, radiology and health education and health promotion.

The setting up of a medical school in Bulawayo is set to increase the number of medical personnel in the country, thereby improving access to health services.

According to Bulawayo City Council’s (BCC) latest monthly report, MSU has applied for 3,4 hectares of land in Bulawayo to set up its medical school.

