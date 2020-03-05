Tendai Mugabe, Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday met two delegations from the Rotary International and the Lutheran World Federation at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare, and was briefed on the organisations’ operations in Zimbabwe.

The Rotary International was led by its vice president Mr Yinka Babalola.

Mr Babalola briefed President Mnangagwa on the free medical surgeries being undertaken by the Rotary Vocational Training team in Zimbabwe.

The exercise which started on February 26 ends on March 7.

President Mnangagwa was told that in Mutare, a team of doctors and volunteers under the banner of the Rotary International, undertook several medical surgeries.

The visit by the Rotary International is the second in Zimbabwe and 44th in Africa.

The first visit to Zimbabwe was in 2015.

On completion of the tour of duty, Rotary International will leave all the medicines and equipment it brought to Zimbabwe.

Local doctors will use the medicines and equipment.

President Mnangagwa welcomes the Lutheran World Federation general-secretary Martin Junge at his Munhumutapa Office in Harare yesterday

Briefing journalists after meeting President Mnangagwa, Mr Babalola said their mission was premised on training local doctors to acquire new skills.

“We do carry health missions. This medical mission is one of those ones and this is a vocational training team,” he said.

Mr Babalola said was not about bringing medical surgeons, but ensuring local professionals in the same field, acquire new techniques.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo, who accompanied the Rotary International delegation, said Zimbabwe was grateful for the gesture.

He said the organisation had pledged to furnish an eye centre with equipment in Mutare, once the Government identifies a suitable building.

“The President was very happy to meet with the Rotary International vice president, who is here leading a team of Rotarians who are with him,” he said.

Dr Moyo said the team had attended to many patients in Mutare.

Lutheran World Federation general secretary Dr Martin Junga and his team, also met President Mnangagwa.

He said their member church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ), has been calling on them over the drought affecting citizens due to erratic rains and in some cases, too much rains, mainly in Manicaland Province.

Dr Junga said he was impressed to note the strong involvement of the ELCZ with the citizens.

“It is not a church which is living on its own, but it is rendering services in health and education in particular,” said Dr Junga.

“I was very grateful to see that at the same time, we see and understand the current situation. In fact, what we are committed to do is to seek ways of increasing our presence and support to the church so that it can be with the people.”

The ELCZ runs a number of churches and schools in the Midlands Province including Mnene and Chegato primary and secondary schools, which have produced a number of luminaries such as Dr Joram Gumbo, the the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs (Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes).