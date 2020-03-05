FORMER Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has blamed unrealistic expectations from the club’s management and disrespect from players for his shock resignation on Monday.

A copy of Mapeza’s resignation letter was leaked to Sowetan’s sister publication The Herald yesterday. In it, Mapeza outlines the reasons for his sudden departure. “I hereby give notice to terminate my contract with Chippa United with immediate effect,” Mapeza’s letter reads.

“It is my view that the team is in need of a new voice. As it stands, I do not feel I am able to get the team where it is expected to be for reasons including, but not limited to, the short amount of time I have worked with the team vis-à-vis the expectation of the club and its management.

“The club may benefit from (a) new set of hands with a different skill set and coaching approach. It is my hope that we can reach mutual agreement pertaining the termination of this contract and sever the relationship in an amicable way for both parties.”

When contacted, Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi said: “The coach said he does not see eye-to-eye with most of the Chippa players and has noticed signs of disrespect from some players. “We are known as a team which usually fires coaches, but this time around it’s the coach who has resigned. The coach’s resignation came as a surprise to us after the win at the weekend.”

The Zimbabwean international coach joined the Port Elizabeth-based Absa Premiership side in October 2019.

Mapeza has now been replaced by former Orlando Pirates interim coach Rhulani Mokwena, as the fourth mentor to coach Chippa this season. Clinton Larsen started the campaign and was replaced by caretaker coach Duran Francis in September before he was in turn replaced in early October by Mapeza.

Mokwena himself was replaced as Pirates interim coach in December by German gaffer Josef Zinnbauer following a string of poor results. “Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena has been seconded to join Absa Premiership outfit Chippa United,” read a statement on the Bucs website.

“Mokwena, who recently returned from an overseas trip, which saw him visiting some European football clubs for a benchmarking exercise, joins the Chilli Boys until the end of the season.”

The Chilli Boys confirmed Mokwena’s appointment through a statement of their own.

“Chippa would like to confirm Rhulani Mokwena’s appointment as its new head coach. Rhulani will see the Chilli Boys through the remainder of the season,” read the statement.

“Chairman of the club Siviwe Mpengesi welcomes the head coach and would like to express his appreciation to Orlando Pirates and pledges to give the necessary support to coach Rhulani.” – SowetanLive