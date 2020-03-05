Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has restricted international travel especially outside Africa, while civil servants have been banned from foreign trips as Government takes measures to minimise the risk of exposure to Covid-19, which is caused by coronavirus.

Addressing the 337th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the Ministry of Health and Child Care, together with associated departments, were adequately prepared to handle any possible cases of Covid-19.

“I have now restricted travelling outside the country in particular outside the continent. We will continue to urge our people to minimise the risk of exposure. For those in Government, I have banned foreign travelling. I also appeal to Zimbabweans to minimise travelling outside the country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa’s sentiments come when Zimbabwe has announced that people visiting the country from areas affected by Covid-19, who do not have valid medical certificates showing they are negative, will be sent back at the port of entry.

More than 3 000 people have succumbed to Covid-19 following the first outbreak recorded in the Chinese City of Wuhan in Hubei Province.

More than 93 000 cases have been recorded across the world and most of them in China which has also the highest number of deaths.

Deaths have also been reported in Iran, Italy and the United States and authorities are considering new quarantine zones and travel restrictions.

In Zimbabwe more than 6 000 people have been screened of the virus at ports of entry, mainly Robert Gabriel Mugabe International and Victoria Falls International airports.

Zimbabwe has not yet recorded a case of Covid-19, with two suspected cases testing negative.