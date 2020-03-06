Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Victoria Falls

BINGA district were today crowned the Matabeleland North National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) track and field athletics champions, following three days of grueling, rain drenched competitions held at Mosi oa Tunya High School.

The champions managed to gunner 22 gold, 19 silver and 17 bronze medals to pip second placed Lupane who had 17 gold, 13 silver and eight bronze medals while surprise package

Bubi settled for third with 15 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals.

For the National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph), hosts Hwange jealously guarded their territory and won with 15 gold, 19 silver and six bronze medals while Lupane settled for second position with 14 gold, 10 silver and same number of bronze medals.

Coming third was Tsholotsho with nine gold, six silver and 10 bronze medals.