Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League Twitter Kings Bulawayo Chiefs have announced the signing of four new players, including three from champions FC Platinum.

Chiefs took to Twitter to announce the arrival of midfielders Hagiazo El Shaddai Desire, Keith Madera and striker Godswill Gwara from FC Platinum. Defender Felix Moyo joins from Central Soccer League side Shesham.

The FC Platinum trio joins Chiefs on a season’s loan.

Chiefs survived relegation on the last day in the last two seasons and will be fighting for a mid-table finish this year.

They have been busy on the transfer market and were quick to snap up Joe Nyabinde and Ben Nyahunzvi soon after they were offloaded by PSL runners-up Chicken Inn.

Two Ghanaians, defender Michael Foli and winger Samuel Adomu, were also acquired by the ambitious Bulawayo side in addition to Corey-Eli Black, who joined from Bantu Leopards and experienced striker Charles Sibanda, who was released by FC Platinum.

Billy Vheremu has also joined on loan from Ngezi Platinum Stars.

They have managed to retain all want-away players, goalkeeper David Bizabani, Farau Matare, Arthur Musiyiwa, Shadreck Nyahwa and Malvin Mkolo.

The five were rumoured to be unhappy that Chiefs had reneged paying them their singing on fees.

Chiefs slapped a huge asking price for their services in US dollars which scared away potential suitors, who included Highlanders, Dynamos, Caps United and Triangle United.

Despite struggling to stay afloat in the topflight, Chiefs have attracted many followers through their popular banter on social media, especially on Twitter where they have more than 26 000 followers. Their Twitter activity won them the sympathy of Cresta Churchill Hotel, which supported Chiefs’ fight against relegation last year by providing players free accommodation for their last two games of the season against Highlanders and Herentals. – @innocentskizoe