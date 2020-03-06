Paidamoyo Chipunza, Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe expects South Africa to be thorough in checking for all suspected cases of coronavirus so that it does not spread across that country and potentially into the region.

This was said by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo yesterday following the confirmation of the first case of Covid-19 in South Africa. Covid-19 is caused by coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, and has affected over 90 000 people and killed more than 3 000 across the world.

The South African patient is a 38-year-old male who had travelled to Italy with his wife.

The couple, which has two children, was part of a group of 10 people that was in Italy and arrived in South Africa on March 1.

South Africa’s Health Ministry yesterday said the patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3 with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough.

A nurse took swabs and delivered them to a laboratory while the patient has been in self-isolating since March 3.

The Emergency Operating Centre has identified the contacts by interviewing the patient and doctor. The doctor who attended the patient has been isolated as well.

The confirmed first coronavirus case in South Africa has caused panic in Zimbabwe, with some citizens fearing that the virus could be spread across the Limpopo since there are many Zimbabweans who travel to the neighbouring country daily.

Commenting on the confirmed case in South Africa, Dr Moyo yesterday said Zimbabwe now needs to be better prepared than ever before.

He said previous false alarms became part of the country’s drills in preparation for coronavirus to check for efficiency of systems put in place.

“Yes, it is frightening that it is now around the corner but we also hope that South Africa will be thorough and be able to pick up all contacts the case had been in touch with,” said Dr Moyo.

He added that as part of efforts to strengthen Zimbabwe and the global fight against Covid-19, Government will continue to adhere and uphold World Health Organisation (WHO) Regulations, Guidelines and Advisories on travel requirements.

“As such, all travellers and visitors into the country, including those from countries with confirmed Covid-19 cases, will be screened at ports of entry into Zimbabwe.

“However, travellers with signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc) will be referred immediately to designated isolation centres for further clinical examination and assistance,” said Dr Moyo in a statement last night.

Government added that no additional requirements would be imposed on travellers, visitors and airlines outside those already provided for under WHO Regulations, Guidelines and Advisories.

Asked on Zimbabwe’s preparation for coronavirus, World Health Organisation country representative Dr Alex Gasasira said Harare was making progress towards preparing to respond to the disease.

He said the country has one isolation centre, which is Wilkins and needs to establish more isolation centres throughout the country.

“Zimbabwe is preparing, in some areas, some progress has been made but as Honourable Minister has said, there are some areas that still need to be strengthened,” said Dr Gasasira.

South Africa yesterday became the fourth country in Africa to confirm cases of Coronavirus and the first in Southern Africa.