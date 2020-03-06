Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Suspended NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje has filed an urgent chamber application with the High Court where he is challenging his suspension.

Muchenje through his lawyers, Maronda and Malinga Practitioners wants the court to nullify the resolution to suspend him and ensure that NetOne is interdicted from pursuing the purported resolution passed in an unlawful board meeting held on February 20,2020.

Muchenje cited Suzan Mutangadura,Winston Makamure,Dr Ranganai Mavhunga,Paradzai Chakona, Dr Douglas Mamvura and Net One Cellular(Pvt)Ltd as respondents.