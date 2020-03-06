Business Editor

AS the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic spreads across the globe, players in the tourism sector have activated their systems to properly guide travelers by increasing awareness.

With South Africa this week confirming its maiden case, and Africa’s fourth, of coronavirus (Covid-19), Zimbabwe expects Pretoria to be able to contain any spread of the new virus, while precautions at the border and other surveillance measures are being intensified.

Today the tourism industry players led by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mr Munesu Munodawafa met with the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo and his secretary,Dr Agnes Mahomva, and other senior officials to discuss the matter.

The World Health Organisation representative, Dr Alex Gasasira, also attended.

The Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ), Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry have resolved to collaborate to assist the travel and tourism sector’s response to the plague.

The meeting sought clarity on action being taken to prevent the spread of the disease and increase awareness on the epidemic, which has so far spread to over 76 countries mainly through travel.