Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND North Volleyball Association (MVA) chairperson Sifiso Buhlungu says his association is doing groundwork to venture into beach volleyball this year.

The Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) says one of their objectives this year is to uplift beach and sitting volleyball. And in line with the ZVA goals, Buhlungu and his team are already working to introduce beach volleyball in the province.

Zimbabwe is exposed to the more formal six-a-side version of volleyball, but beach volleyball and sitting volleyball are slowly taking root for recreation and as competitive games.

Beach volleyball is mainly played in Harare where it took root after an exhibition at the Zimbabwe National Youth Games in Marondera in 2010.

Sitting volleyball, also known as Paralympic volleyball, is a form of volleyball for athletes that are physically challenged.

MVA is working towards the creation of a vibrant league for six-a-side that will feature teams from the province’s districts, Umguza, Tsholotsho, Nkayi, Lupane, Hwange, Bubi and Binga.

Matabeleland North is the only province without a league.

Meanwhile, ZVA has named the women’s beach volleyball team for the CAVB Beach Volleyball Continental Cup second phase from March 9-14 at Lido Beach in Uganda.

Progress Gasa, Nyengeterai Guyo, Media Mafuta and Viola Muchaona will represent the country at the continental beach volleyball showpiece. Zimbabwe have been drawn in Group D with Egypt, Guinea, Mozambique and Uganda. – @innocentskizoe