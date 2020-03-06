Chronicle Reporters

THE Presidium has moved to promote the national clean-up campaign beyond the country’s major cities as it seeks to ensure that the programme is embraced by citizens at grassroots levels.

President Mnangagwa leads today’s campaign from Gutu-Mpandawana in Masvingo province as his deputies, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, lead the process in Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North.

The President in 2018 declared the first Friday of each calendar month, the National Environment Cleaning Day, as his Government moves to ensure the country has sustainable environment management and waste disposal systems.

Since then the country has been religiously conducting the national clean-up campaign.

FILE PICTURE: Vice President Kembo Mohadi (right) picks up litter during the clean-up campaign at Maphisa Business Centre in Matobo District in Matabeleland South.

Authorities have said the programme has started bearing fruits since its inception.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Nqobizitha Ndlovu yesterday said President Mnangagwa and his deputies are determined in ensuring the success of the programme at grassroot levels.

“The Presidium is now spreading the clean-up campaign to other provinces outside the two metropolitan provinces of Bulawayo and Harare among other cities. This is to ensure that every citizen gets down and ensures that their environs are clean.

“As it stands, President Mnangagwa would be in Gutu-Mpandawana in Masvingo. It’s a small town, we can’t say it’s a growth point anymore. Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga would be in Mashonaland Central, VP Kembo Mohadi will be in Matabeleland North,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said since the inception of the programme, it has been focused on major cities but these are not the only areas that require cleanliness.

Minister Ndlovu said having observed cleanliness improvements in major cities it was time to devolve the programme.

“Since 2019 we have seen improvement in terms of cleanliness in Bulawayo and Harare and particularly Harare. Even the local authority has improved on collection of refuse,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said the Ministry was satisfied that citizens were embracing the programme as local authorities, corporates, civil society organisations and churches among other social institutions were participating in the programme.

Vice President Mohadi is expected to lead the Matabeleland North clean-up programme in Binga where he is expected to meet waste management teams in the district.

In Victoria Falls the municipality and private organisation Greenline Africa joined forces and circulated messages on social media encouraging individuals and organisations to participate in the exercise. Several similar activities have been planned across other districts in the province.

In Bulawayo province the main provincial clean-up programme would be held in Mzilikazi suburb at the flats near St Columba’s High School where the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube is expected to lead the process.

Clean up activities are expected to be conducted in other parts of the city as well as per the norm.

In Matabeleland South, the Provincial Affairs Minister Abednico Ncube is expected to lead the main clean up exercise which will be conducted in Gwanda Town, Ward 7. In Plumtree Town it will be conducted in the CBD, in Mangwe District it will be conducted at Linda Business Centre, in Bulilima at Bhagani Business Centre, in Beitbridge District at Lutumba Growth Point, Beitbridge Town in Ward 6, in Umzingwane along the highway from Falcon turn to Benitsha Bustop while in Matobo it will be conducted at Tshelanyemba Business Centre.