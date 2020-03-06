Sports Reporter

FC TALEN VISION and Bulawayo City FC will conduct a combined clean-up exercise at Lobengula Street and 6th Avenue this morning in adherence to the national campaign.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of each calendar month a National Environment Cleaning Day to enhance the country’s waste disposal systems and sustainable environment management.

Mkhululi Mthunzi, Talen Vision secretary-general, invited other football clubs and Bulawayo residents to join them in the cleaning crusade to make the day a success and keep Bulawayo clean.

“We want to play in a clean environment and create a culture of cleaning our city and our grounds before we take to the field. We want to create a culture of cleanliness,” said Mthunzi.

After the one-hour cleaning exercise, Talen Vision and Bulawayo City will play a friendly match at Luveve Stadium in the afternoon.

Both teams’ reserve sides will feature as curtain-raisers.